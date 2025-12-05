Local massage therapist adds new therapy

Being a Certified Massage Therapist over the last 28 years, Brandi Zishka-Rossow found herself roughly 10 years ago in her professional journey searching for something more.

Zishka-Rossow, who has been in business in Elysian since 2007 and in her current location since 2012, is the owner of Tranquil Escape Message & Wellness, LLC and Fitness Escape, LLC.

She was looking for more ways to help people feel better; more tools to support deep, lasting relief from pain; more skills to help clients move through the physical, emotional, and energetic blocks that were keeping them from healing and feeling comfortable to be themselves.

Her searching led her to the work of Dr. John E. Upledger and a life-changing Craniosacral Therapy (CST1) course at the Upledger Institute in Palm Beach, Florida back in 2015. Attending this course she was unaware of how profoundly it would impact both her personal life and her professional life. “

That first CST course opened a new dynamic of healing—one that...

