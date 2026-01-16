Junior high student suffers life-ending stroke

The unexpected death of a WEM seventh grader has the WEM communities shocked and grieving.

Twelve year old Brady Kessler, son of Cierra and Tyler Pumper and David Kessler, had a stroke Saturday, Jan. 10. He subsequently passed away on the evening of January 11 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester due to complications from the stroke.

More than 100 classmates, teammates, family, and friends were able to say their last goodbyes to Brady at the hospital before he passed.

Grizzly wrestling with approval from Brady’s mother posted this information on Facebook over the weekend…

“Sad news today, a child in our community passed away surrounded by his loving family.

7th grader Brady Kessler passed on at the young age of 12.

Brady moved to our community three years ago and was invited to practice along with his twin brother Aaron. These two have been hooked on Grizzly wrestling ever since.

Brady along with Aaron had a grit and competitiveness that is most commonly found in boys with close age siblings. A tough grit that is rare and hard to find. He was always a positive teammate and never backed down. He learned a lot and improved.

Brady’s growth in wrestling along with...

To see more on this story pick up the January 15, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.