Jacob Androli named Scholar-Athlete Finalist

WEM senior Jacob Androli was named a finalist for the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Award.

Androli, the son of Dennis and Rachel Androli, was one of only 15 student/athletes who played football to receive Scholar-Athlete Honorable Mention Awards. WEM head football coach Sam Stier nominated Androli for this prestigious award which has been available for nearly 20 years.

Eight students received the Scholar-Athlete Award, including Lakeville South senior Carter Mayer, son of John and Angela Mayer and grandson of Linda Anderson of Waterville. GPA, Community Service, and play on the field.

The Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation recognizes deserving senior football players throughout the state who possess the following qualifications:

To see the qualitfication pick up the April 2, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.