Holiday event set for Saturday

If you are looking for some great shopping possibilities and some holiday cheer, check out the two festive events scheduled for Elysian and Waterville Saturday, Nov. 29.

The day starts with Elysian’s Small Business Saturday, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event features more than 30 vendors who will be located in 14 different locations throughout the community.

Special discounts and sales, raffles, specialty foods and drink, and bake sales will be featured throughout the morning.

The second part of Saturday will feature Holiday Magic on Main in downtown Waterville from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This event will also feature specials at businesses, live music, food trucks, horse carriage rides, a fire dancer, turkey bowling, WEM Pie Cake Walk, kids coloring contest, and the appearance of Santa Claus. Mr. Claus will be available for photos.