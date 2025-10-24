Halloween events set for this weekend

Halloween events in the Lake Region Area will be held this weekend and on Halloween.

The Waterville Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the Trunk or Treat on Main Street in Waterville Saturday, Oct. 25 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

At 4 p.m. the Just For Kix Dancers will be performing.

The annual Elysian Spook Trail is also scheduled for Saturday, October 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. along the Sakatah State Trail in downtown Elysian.

This Elysian Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored event will feature goodies along the trail and free hot dogs at the Elysian Fire Hall. Food is donated by the Elysian Fire Department.

The Morristown Commercial Club will be hosting indoor trick or treating Friday, October 31 at 5 p.m. at the Morristown Community Center.

They welcome anyone who wants to come hand out candy and decorate a table get in a fun costume and see all the kids! Please arrive at 4:30 to setup. A table and chairs will be provided. Open to anyone.

If you have any questions or want to sign up please email morristowncommercialclub@gmail.com