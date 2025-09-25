Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day was a hot one

Although conditions were dry for Kilkenny’s Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day celebration Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 13-14, it was a hot one out there. Temperatures both days were in the mid-80’s and dew points in the upper 60’s to low 70’s made it a little uncomfortable for physical activity, such as their self-proclaimed “World Famous Toilet Bowl Race” on Saturday afternoon.

Toilet chariots of varying concoctions were made for the event. In the end, team BPM crashed, and one person was sent to the hospital bleeding. It was an intense competition. The Waterville Royalty team then took 1st place, BPM in 2nd place, and Elysian Royalty took 3rd place.

Intermixed with that fun was the kids’ Power Wheels Drag Race. Some drivers were as young as a baby and there was definitely chaos in all vehicle functions by most. All had a great time though and no one was injured.

Saturday also hosted a fun run in the morning, won by...

To see more on this story pick up the September 25, 2025 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.