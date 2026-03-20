Girl Scouts working toward Silver Award

Its Girl Scout Cookie Season and these three 8th Grade Girl Scouts are excited to be raising money to put toward their Silver Award Project. WEM Area Girl Scouts Mallory Wetzel, Tori Bruns, and Charli Atherton have started working on their project, which will consist of putting together activity bags for social workers and public health employees to bring with them to home visits, and they are also putting together foster care bags for children who are unexpectantly/involuntarily removed from their home. The foster care bags will consist of..

To see more on this story pick up the March 19, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.