Celebrating Lutheran Schools Week in Style

The Trinity Lutheran School students in North Morristown recently celebrated National Lutheran Schools Week with the theme “Make a Joyful Noise Unto the Lord” from Psalm 100. The week began with the students singing and playing hand chimes to “From All That Dwell Below the Skies”. They also sang Psalm 100 a capella with hand chime accents.

Events continued with students enjoying special days throughout the entire week. Monday was beach day that had the students trying a variety of real fruit juices, eating lunch on a beach towel on the pretend sandy floor, listening to beachy/Hawaiian music, and doing the limbo. Bella Sheridan, a third grader was the limbo champion. The students were divided into two teams and played an inside version of beach volleyball. The Tide Turners outplayed The Wave Riders with a 2-1 match victory.

Tuesday was Western Day, with slew of ranch hands entering the building. A western version of musical chairs was played with Pierce Duhme narrowly defeating his brother Lincoln Duhme. Duels were hot and heavy with the annual Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament that included everyone from kindergarten through teachers. When all was said and done, first grade Rose Mattison took the championship over third grader, Bella Sheridan, and fourth grader Grace Melchert.

Wednesday brought about camping day and singing songs around a fake indoor fire, while Mrs. Sue Wagner accompanied on the guitar and Miss Laura Wagner led in energetic motions. Praises were raised to Jesus. Of course the day wouldn’t be complete without devouring smores.

Thursday was the day it appeared that everyone forget to put on their school clothes. Well, actually they didn’t, it was pajama day. Pajamas, blankets, slippers, and stuffed animals made their way to the various classrooms. Students were paired up and they read to each other. Thursday evening the school hosted a “Talent Night” where each child shared their talent from piano playing, doing the splits, sharing farming techniques, to making French toast, fixing fried potatoes, sharing a painting, sharing some Lego projects, and demonstrating how to crochet.

Friday meant that the students dressed in their 50’s outfit and then rocked the 1950’s with a sock hop. They also received an introduction to the unique T.V. shows and commercials of the 50’s and of course a look at the various types of music and dance.

Trinity Lutheran School joined nearly...

