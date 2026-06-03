Bullhead Days set for 61st celebration

For more than six decades, the second full weekend in June is dedicated to the annual Waterville Bullhead Days celebration. This year is the earliest the event can be held, with dates set for Friday, June 5 through Sunday, June 7.

There are two new events being featured on Saturday. They include the Barney 5K Fun Walk/Run and Paradise City Wrestling.

For years there had been a fun run and bike race. This is being brought back this year as only a 5K run/walk.

Paradise City Wrestling will be bringing their high flying wrestling show to Bullhead Days for the first time. They will be located on 2nd Street outside of the Corner Bar - please bring a chair and enjoy some athletic wrestlers in action Saturday afternoon.

Midwest Rides will be providing some games, rides, and new food this year.

Music will be prevalent all weekend, starting with Paul Stewart playing late Friday afternoon at the 3rd Street Entertainment Tent. Saturday evening starting at 8 p.m. Misguided Inc. will perform and Sunday starting at noon will be the Gold Star Band.

Dark Horse and Johny Frost and the Heatseekers will perform at the Corner Bar Patio Friday night and Bent Highway will perform Saturday night on the patio. Friday and Saturday night there will be karaoke contests at the Corner Bar.

Asby Band will perform at Classic’s Friday night and Trigger Fish will perform at Classic’s Saturday later afternoon.

All weekend there will be a medallion hunt (with clues in the Lake Region Life office window, Kids Corner on 2nd Street, a dunk tank on 3rd Street at the intersection of 3rd Street and Paquin, and Waterville Lions Club Bingo.

The Outdoor Vendor Fair is set for...

To see more on the events pick up the June 4, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.