Buccaneers rated among top 10 in Class AA

Halfway through the eight game regular high school football season, the WEM Buccaneers are among only eight teams still undefeated in Class AA.

The Buccaneers rolled to a 51-14 win over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Friday, Sept. 19 behind more than 500 yards rushing.

The Associated Press rated the Buccaneers the 10th best Class A team last week on Wednesday, Sept. 17. WEM should move up at least two places following week four games. The two teams just above the Bucs in the rankings, redwood Valley and Osakis, both lost Friday night.

There are two rankings systems which teams look at - Associated Press (AP) and Minnesota-Scores QRF. The AP...

To see more on this story pick up the September 25, 2025 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.