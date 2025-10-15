Bibs donated to Elysian Auxiliary

Elysian Auxiliary President Tammy Thayer is pictured with Jane Cervenka who presented 12 additional bibs which she sewed. This past year she sewed 63 so the total is now 75. Most of the bibs have been donated to veterans in the veteran's homes across the state. Several have also been donated to veterans and others in assisted care facilities. Jane and her daughter, Cheri Winegar have provided the materials needed to sew the bibs. Cheri is a member of the Elysian Legion Auxiliary and her mother is a member in Waseca.