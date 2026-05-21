67 WEM students set to graduate Friday

A total of 67 seniors will don caps, gowns, and tassels in anticipation of graduating from Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School at 7 p.m. Friday, May 22 in the Waterville gymnasium.

Of these 67 seniors, 41 have been named honor students.

The 2026 Class Motto is “It’s hard to turn the page when you know someone won’t be in the next chapter, but the story must go on.” The class flower is the Peruvian Lily.

To see more on this story pick up the May 21, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise paper.