2025 WEM Homecoming Week starts Sept. 29

The much anticipated 2025 WEM Homecoming Week begins Monday, September 29 and will run through October 4.

Four queen and four king candidates have been chosen and they will be crowned Friday, Oct. 3 during the afternoon coronation in Waterville.

Queen candidates include Addison Condon, daughter of Scott and Pam Condon, Morgan Flohaug, daughter of Trevor Flohaug, Alenka Jans, daughter of Andy and Anne Jans, and Clare Landrum, daughter of Ryan and Katie Landrum.

King candidates include Kaden James, son of Justin and Stephanie James, Connor Kalis, son of Michael and Heidi Kalis, Noah Lanham, son of Brandon Lanham and the late Joey Godbey, and Zakary Wheelock, son of Dyson and Shanell Delaske.

Events on Monday, Sept. 29 include Meet the Candidates, voting for the King and Queen, costume judging (Meme Day), and sophomores vs. juniors in kickball.

Events on Tuesday, Sept. 30 freshman will play the seniors in volleyball, costume judging (matched sets day), and the evening includes the annual volleyball game, which features the Buccaneers against Medford.

