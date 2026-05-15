LifeEnterprise Sports 15 May 2026

JWP/WEM girls track and field team advances to State

MN South News - Staff Photo -

The JWP/WEM girls track and field team competed this year as a cooperative team and it was very successful. They not only won the Gopher Conference Championship and placed second in the Section 2A True Team Meet, they also earned a berth in this weekend’s Class A State True- Team Meet, which will be held at Eden Prairie High School.

By:
Jay Schneider, lrlife@frontiernet.net

Track and field enthusiasts knew when JWP and WEM decided to combine their teams for the 2026 season good things were in the making.

Both teams have had great success not only as individuals but as complete teams.

The Bulldog (JWP/WEM) girls team will now show the state how good track and field is in this area.

They are one of only 12 teams in Class A to advance to the Class A True Team State Championships. The event...

To see more on this story pick up the May 14, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise. 

 