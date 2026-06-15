Joan “Jody” Marie Gregor, 94

Joan “Jody” Marie Gregor, age 94, of Waterville, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Field Crest Care Center in Hayfield.

Jody was born on March 12, 1932, in Waterville, Minnesota. Jody was the daughter of Kenneth and Donna (Smith) Luker. She attended grade school in Waterville and graduated from Waterville High School in 1950. She worked at Severson’s Grocery in Waterville before marrying Charles Gregor on October 2, 1951. They began farming in Waterville Township where they raised their five children, Stephen, Anne, Paul, Peter and Robert. She loved being a farmer alongside her husband and children, growing crops and raising cows, hogs and chickens.

She was a life-long devoted member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville where she taught CCD/faith formation classes for many years. She enjoyed volunteering at school and being a 4-H leader for many years. Her happiest times were with her husband and family together. She enjoyed gardening and outdoor activities, reading, puzzles, and needlework. Being a grandmother and great-grandmother was the best.

She is survived by her five children, Stephen (Cathy) of Stillwater, Anne (Dan) Sullivan of Lewiston, Paul (Liz) of Kilkenny, Peter (Sally) of Augusta, WI, and Robert (Tina) of Rochester; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Judy Luker of New Ulm and brother-in-law, Arlie (Carol) Gregor of Mapleton; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, David Wollschlager; daughter-in-law, Rose Gregor; and two brothers, James and Ronald Luker.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2026, from 2-5 p.m. at the Waterville Chapel of the Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service. Visitation will continue on Monday, one hour before services at the church.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 22, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waterville.