Indoor softball team opens state tournament with a big win

Trojans win indoor softball state tournament opener, will play in semifinal Saturday, May 16, at noon

Scoring early and often, New Prague's indoor softball team opened the state tournament with 17-3 win over Mahtomedi-Stillwater Area Friday evening (May 15) at Wayzata High School.

The win advances New Prague to the tournament's semifinal round where the Trojans will face Burnsville-Farmington-Lakeville Saturday (May 16, noon) at Wayzata High School. The Blazin' Cats topped South Suburban, 11-1, in their tournament opener Friday night at WHS.

If the Trojans defeat Burnsville-Farmington-Lakeville, they'll play in the state tournament's championship game Saturday at 3:45 p.m. at WHS. If NP falls to the Blazin' Cats, the Trojans will play in the third-place game at 3:15 p.m.