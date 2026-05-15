ENM Safety Camp has 62 children learn safety rules

The Elko New Market Safety Camp had 62 children, from kindergarten through eighth grade attend. During the Saturday, May 2, camp at Eagle View Elementary School in Elko New Market, children could explore vehicles from the Elko New Market Fire Department, the Northfield ambulance service, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and at six stations could learn about various safety rules from Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative (MVEC), boating rules from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and safety rules for bikes, skateboards and scooters from the Elko New Market Police Department. Children also received swag bags, T-shirts and a lunch.

“The camp came to be because of electric scooters and using them safely,” said Jodi Muelken, president of the ENM Fire Department’s Fire Relief Association. The Elko New Market City Council last year had been talking about how the city could teach children about the rules for electric scooters, said Muelken. The ENM fire and police departments began working on details for a camp in Dec. 2025, Muelken said. From there, the two groups brought...

To see more on this story pick up the May 14, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.