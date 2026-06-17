ENM Fire Department honors retired firefighters

The Elko New Market Fire Department is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. As part of the celebration, the volunteer fire department had banners of retired firefighters placed along Main Street (Scott County Road 2) at the end of May and are up through Labor Day.

“The idea for the banners came from the fire department as part of celebrating the 50th anniversary of the department and recognizing those individuals who dedicated time to the department,” said Jodi Muelken, president of the Fire Relief Association. There are 33 banners of firefighters who served 10 years or more.

The fire department worked with Elko New Market’s Public Works Department, who put the banners up and will take the banners down after Labor Day. The banners will be stored for potential future use, said Muelken.

“We are proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Elko New Market Fire Department,” said Muelken, noting in January, former firefighters, including those who helped start the fire department, shared a meal, reconnected with old friends, and reminisced about years of community service. “It was a wonderful opportunity to honor the men and women who helped build the department into what it is today,” Muelken said.

The banners will be seen when Elko New Market holds its annual community celebration, Fire Rescue Days, Thursday, June 25, through Sunday, June 28.

As part of the celebration, the fire department will have a three alarm special Saturday, June 27, in Wagner Park after the Fire Rescue Days’ Grand Parade, ENM FD members will be selling commemorative 50 year T-shirts, a collector coin and a beer. The commemorative T-shirts are available all year.

Fire Rescue Days This year’s Fire Rescue Days has many events over four days, including Magic Norm Thursday 6 p.m. at Wagner Park, Under the Big Top professional wrestling Friday evening at The Doublewide bar with gates opening at 6 p.m. and competition at 8 p.m. The Grand Parade is...

To see more on this story pick up the June 18, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.