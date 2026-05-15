Elysian Legion Auxiliary Poppy Poster Contest Winners

Congratulations to our WEM 2nd grade Poppy Poster Contest winners and to the Poppy Coloring contest winners. All entries will be on display at the Legion. Thank you WEM students for your beautiful art work! Thank you Lisa Becker for coordinating the contests!

The winners of the Poppy Poster Contest:

1st Place and winner of $25 – Archer Splett in Mrs Skurkay’s

2nd grade class 2nd Place and winner of $15 – Beau Holicky-James

3rd Place and winner of $5 – Alia Culhane in Mrs Skurkay’s class

Honorable Mention in alphabetical order:

To see more on this story pick up the May 14, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.