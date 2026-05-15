LifeEnterprise News 15 May 2026

Elysian Legion Auxiliary Poppy Poster Contest Winners

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Left to right: Tammy Thayer awarded the prize money on behalf of the Elysian Auxiliary to Alia Culhane, Ya-Shona Ceesay, William Pautzke, Mariella Masso, Beau Holicky-James, and Archer Splett. On the far right is Lisa Becker the Elysian Auxiliary Education Chair, and a teacher at WEM school.

Congratulations to our WEM 2nd grade Poppy Poster Contest winners and to the Poppy Coloring contest winners. All entries will be on display at the Legion. Thank you WEM students for your beautiful art work! Thank you Lisa Becker for coordinating the contests!

The winners of the Poppy Poster Contest:

1st Place and winner of $25 – Archer Splett in Mrs Skurkay’s

2nd grade class 2nd Place and winner of $15 – Beau Holicky-James

3rd Place and winner of $5 – Alia Culhane in Mrs Skurkay’s class

Honorable Mention in alphabetical order:

To see more on this story pick up the May 14, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise. 