Dr. Robert A. “Bob” Stepaniak, 79

Dr. Robert A. “Bob” Stepaniak, age 79, of Faribault, MN, died on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at his home, surrounded by his family following an extended illness.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, June 22, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault with the Rev. Diane Goulson officiating.

Visitation will be held on Monday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The family prefers that memorials be directed to River Bend Nature Center or Community Action Center in memory of Bob.

Bob is survived by his wife, Maryalice Stepaniak of Faribault, MN; by his children, Matthew Stepaniak of Bloomington, MN, Katie (Colby) Linnemann of Faribault, MN, and Rob Stepaniak (Abbey Janicek) of Duluth, MN; by five grandchildren, Adriana Stepaniak, Lucas Linnemann, Oliver Linnemann, Claire Linnemann and Seth Linnemann.

For online tributes and complete obituary visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.