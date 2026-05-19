Donald J. Novotny, 83

Donald J. Novotny, age 83, of New Prague, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2026.

Donald was born on January 11, 1943, to Joseph and Mary (Tupa) Novotny. He was raised on the family farm alongside his ten siblings and was the second oldest of the family. Don attended New Prague High School and, after graduation, worked for a short time before being drafted into the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam era.

Following his military service, Don returned home and began his career at Brighton in Le Center. Though the company ownership changed over the years to Larson and later Winco, Don remained in the same building throughout his career, eventually managing shipping and receiving until his retirement.

Don loved fishing and hunting and made many trips up north enjoying the outdoors. He also enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas with friends. Around town, he was well known for his regular walks. Don was especially skilled with computers and spent many hours using and learning about them.

Don was a quiet and reserved man, introverted by nature, though he still enjoyed gathering socially with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Donald is survived by his siblings, Joseph (Delores) Novotny of New Prague, Betty (Duane) Stanke of New Prague, David (Marlene) Novotny of New Prague, Sally (Gary) Malz of Jordan, and DeAnna Novotny of Coon Rapids; brothers-in-law, John Reintjes and Dean Roe; sister-in-law, Rose Novotny; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Novotny; and siblings, Roger Novotny, Thomas Novotny, Julie Halvorson, Mary Reintjes, and Susan Roe.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at Bruzek Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery.

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