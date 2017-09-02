Trojans top Orono, fall to Foley

The New Prague Trojan wrestling team hosted its final home meet of the regular season Thursday, Feb. 2, winning over Orono and losing to Foley. The Trojans are 11-8 on the season dual meets (1-3 Wright County Conference East) and will conclude the regular season with a seven-team meet at Minnetonka Saturday, Feb. 11. The Trojans honored seniors Chase Logelin, Sam Reyant, Nick Arguedas and John Bowman as well as senior cheerleaders Mariah Hager, Alyssa Rhoten and Ashley Schoenbauer. Reyant was injured and unable to wrestle that night.

The Section 2AA team tournament will begin Thursday, Feb. 16. The top four seeds in the section will host first and second round matches on Thursday, with the semifinals and finals scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, at Belle Plaine High School. Coach Dan Wagner feels his team has a good shot at the No. 4 seed, which would give the Trojans a home-mat advantage and a first round bye. Scott West, Hutchinson and Waconia are all state-ranked and expected to be the top three seeds.

Falcons 35, Trojans 28 New Prague nearly pulled off an upset of a top-10 ranked team for the second time in a week when they took on No. 4 Foley in the first match of a triangular in New Prague. The Trojans had defeated No. 8 Wabasso/ Red Rock Central a week earlier.

Colby Dunkel got the Trojans started with a major.....

