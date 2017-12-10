Trojans top Jaguars, Spartans

The New Prague Trojan volleyball team saw its winning streak extended to 13 matches last week with wins over Bloomington Jefferson and Orono.

New Prague (17-9) was scheduled to host Waconia Tuesday, Oct. 10, in a match that will be key in the Wright County Conference East standings and in Section 2AAA seeding. They close their season Tuesday, Oct. 17, when they travel to Holy Family Catholic.

The Section 2AAA tournament begins Wednesday, Oct. 25. The top five seeds in the 11-team section will get first round byes.

Trojans 3, Jaguars 0 New Prague swept Bloomington Jefferson 25-17, 25- 14, 25-7 Tuesday, Oct. 3, to win its 12th straight match and raise their record to 17-8 on the season.

Sophia Andersen led the Trojan offense with 18 kills, while Dani Fridges added seven. Chloe Davis had 17 assists and Andersen had seven. Kate Seymour had three aces and opened the third set by serving 12 straight points. Andersen had two aces.

On defense,..........

To see more on this story pick up the October 12, 2017 print edition of The New Prague Times.