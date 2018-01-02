Trojans pull out OT win

New Prague’s Adapted Floor Hockey team traveled to Eastview High School to face Dakota United Wednesday, Jan. 24, and came home with an exciting 4-3 overtime win.

Garret Gagner provided the heroics, scoring the gamewinner 2:30 into the overtime session.

After a scoreless first period, New Prague took a 2-1 lead in the second, with goals scored by Seth Dorner, assisted by Alexis Parks, and Dylan Raaen, assisted by Chase Smith.

DU tied the game and then took the lead in the third, but Gagner tied the game with three minutes remaining in regulation, assisted by Raaen.

“This was our second overtime game in a row, and we fought really hard to come out with the win,” Coach Shellie Kriha said. “We had a ton of chances and coudn’t get anything to connect. Dakota United has a very strong goaltender that kept them in the game.

“Overall we felt we controlled the game and really didn't give up many chances for them to score. Both teams played really well and we were lucky enough to get the bounce this time.”

The team, which includes players from New Prague, Tri- City United, Belle Plaine and Jordan schools, has a busy week. They were scheduled to face St. Paul Humboldt Wednesday, Jan. 31, at home and then play a makeup game Thursday, Feb. 1, against Owatonna, also at home. The Trojans play at Minneapolis Edison on Monday, Feb. 5, and at South Washington County on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at Woodbury HS.