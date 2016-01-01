- News
Trojans to open football playoffs at Waconia
The New Prague Trojans received the No. 6 seed in the Section 2AAAAA playoffs and will travel to Waconia Tuesday, Oct. 25, to open the playoffs. New Prague is 2-6 and the Wildcats are 6-2.
Chanhassen and Mankato West are both undefeated and earned the top two seeds respectively. Waconia was third, Chaska fourth and Bloomington Jefferson fifth.
Jefferson and Chaska, who played Wednesday night to end the regular season, will have a second meeting in the other first round game Tuesday.
The New Prague-Waconia game will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bayview Elementary in Waconia. The winner travels to Mankato West for a semifinal game Saturday, Oct. 29.
