Trojans' Glazer perfect at state meet
New Prague High School sophomore Woodrow Glazer connected on all 100 of his shots to claim the individual state championship at the Minnesota State High School League Clay Target Championships at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake Saturday, June 24.
Glazer was a member of last year’s state championship team and tied for 10th place at last year’s individual competition. He was the only shooter to hit 100 of 100 at this year's individual meet.
