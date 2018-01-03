Trojans end regular season with loss to Waconia

The New Prague Trojan girls basketball team was scheduled to face Farmington in the Section 1AAAA quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 28, after this edition of The New Prague Times went to press. The Trojans, 9-17, saw their regular season end with a 72-69 loss to Waconia Friday, Feb. 23. New Prague was 4-6 in the Wright County Conference East Division, finishing in fourth place.

If the Trojans win Wednesday, they would face either Lakeville South or Rochester Mayo at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The section championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 8, also at the Mayo Civic Center.

“We played Farmington way back in November,” said Coach Luke Swedberg, whose team lost that contest 76-46. “It will be a good test to see how far we have come. The girls are looking forward to the challenge.”

Wildcats 72, Trojans 69 The Trojans’ loss to Waconia was a microcosm of their entire season. The team started slow, trailing 10-2 early, and trailed by 10 points at 34-24 late in the first half. They closed the half on a 12-2 run and went into the locker room tied at 36-36.

New Prague took a lead in the...

