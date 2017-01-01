Trojans earn top seed in 1AAAA softball

The New Prague Trojan softball team will host Lakeville South at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, in the first round of the Section 1AAAA softball tournament.

The Trojans, 18-2 and the defending section champions, will face No. 8 seed Lakeville South, 3-17, at the high school softball field.

Other first round games on Tuesday: No. 5 Rochester John Marshall (10-10) at No. 4 Lakeville North, No. 7 Owatonna (6-13) at No. 2 Farmington (17-3) and No. 6 Rochester Mayo (8-11) at No. 3 Rochester Century (13-7).

This is a double-elimination tournamnt, which means win or lose, the Trojans will play again at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Todd Park in Austin. The tournament continues with games on May 30 and the championship game on Thursday, June 1, all in Austin.