Trojans crush Wingers in season opener

The New Prague Trojan football team opened its 2017 season in impressive fashion, defeating Red Wing 56-8 at Trojan Stadium Friday, Sept. 1.

The win was the most dominant in recent memory for the Trojan program, and could have been even more one-sided had the Trojans not “called off the dogs” in the second half.

New Prague led 21-0 after one quarter and 49-0 at halftime. Nearly the entire first half was played in Winger territory, with New Prague out-gaining the Wingers 199 to minus-3 yards and blocking three Red Wing punts. Red Wing also had to run out of punt formation twice due to bad snaps and did not get a first down in the first half.

New Prague scored on seven of nine possessions in the first half. The only times they didn’t score were on a field goal attempt early in the game and when the Trojan offense knelt on the ball to run out the clock in the first half.

The first touchdown came on a five-play, 30-yard drive with Cale Jallen scoring on a 3-yard run, with Jacob Wetschka’s point after making it 7-0 with 8:19 left in the first.

On the Trojans’ next possession, Tyler Montanye scored on a 1-yard run, making it 14-0 with 5:40 left.

Connor Scharf made it 21- 0 with a 7-yard score to make it 21-0 with 3:29 left.

On its next possession, a penalty pushed the Trojans back 15 yards and the Trojans tried for a field goal, which fell short. It was the only blemish on an outstanding day for kicker Wetschka, who made eight of eight extra points.

The Trojans scored with....

To see more on this story pick up the September 7, 2017 print edition of The New Prague Times.