Trojans bounce past Mayo

The New Prague Trojan boys basketball team split a pair of games last week, losing to East Ridge Tuesday, Dec. 19, and defeating Rochester Mayo on Thursday, Dec. 21.

The Trojans are scheduled to return to action Thursday, Dec. 28, in the Northwoods Hardcourt Tournament in Hibbing. New Prague opens against Cambridge-Isanti at 6 p.m.. Other teams in the tournament, which continues through Saturday, are Duluth East, Andover, Chanhassen, Osseo, Minneapolis Henry and Hibbing. New Prague is the defending champion in the tournament.

The Trojans will return to action Tuesday, Jan. 2, at home against Farmington.

Raptors 66, Trojans 43 The New Prague Trojan boys travelled to East Ridge High School for a game against the No. 11-ranked Raptors, coached by former Trojan coach Bryce Tesdahl.

The Raptors opened up a big early lead and by the time New Prague settled in, they were down by about 20 points. From that point they kept pace with the Raptors but were unable to cut into the lead. East Ridge won 66- 43.

Hunter Nielsen led the Trojans with 12 points and Tyler Thoresen had 11. Other Trojans scoring were....

