The New Prague Trojan wrestling team won both ends of a triangular last week, then placed fourth at the Northfield Invitational, with two Trojans winning first place medals.

The Trojans took a 7-1 dual meet record into Tuesday’s triangular at Blue Earth. They were scheduled to face Le Sueur-Henderson and the host Buccaneers. The Trojans will return to action next week when they travel to Fargo, ND, for the Rumble on the Red tournament, billed as the largest high school tournament in the nation. The Trojans’ next dual will be Thursday, Jan. 4, at Waconia.

Trojans 57, Irish 14 New Prague faced two opponents they will see in the post-season, in Rosemount and Bloomington Kennedy. While Kennedy is not in Section 2AAA, they have several athletes from Section 2AAA Bloomington Jefferson on their regular season roster.

"It's nice to get some common opponents so we have an idea of where we sit come tournament time," Trojan Coach Dan Wagner said.

The Trojans won 11 of 14 individual matches against Rosemount.

"The guys wrestled with confidence and intensity. It was a good way to start off the evening. With several injuries to our lineup we had to ask guys on the team to sacrifice their weight class and go up to wrestle someone bigger than them," Wagner said. "Both Gaige Giles and Simon Kajer wrestled well at a weight higher than what they weighed in at. They understand that this is every bit a team sport as it is an individual sport."

Winners by fall for the Trojans were.....

To see more on this story pick up the December 21, 2017 print edition of The New Prague Times.