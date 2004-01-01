Three conference records broke by Bucs

Two WEM girls track and field standouts broke Gopher Conference records during the conference meet held Tuesday, May 16 in Medford. Senior Sammie Petry broke the pole vault record set in 2004 by Kalisha Anthony of NRHEG. Petry cleared 11-feet, which was better than the previous mark of 9-feet, 6-inches. Sophomore MaeLea Harmon broke one of the oldest conference records, setting a new mark in the 200-meter dash. Harmon's time of 25.72 was better than the 1994 record set by WEM athlete Christa Brown (26.10). The 4x100-meter relay team of Harmon, Petry, Hattie Peach, and Alexis Morsching also set a new record with their time of 50.72, which was better than the Faribault Academies time of 51.70 set in 1992. he girls placed second in the meet, finishing a half point behind Maple River. For more on the conference meet, check out the May 25 edition of the LIFE/Enterprise.