After two years and a 43-13 record, New Prague Trojan boys basketball coach Bryce Tesdahl is leaving the program.

New Prague High School Activities Director Brad Skogerboe said Wednesday that Tesdahl, who two weeks ago had accepted a half-time assistant activities director position with the school, in addition to his coaching duties, has resigned and accepted a teaching and coaching job at East Ridge High School in Woodbury.

The Trojans started this past season with a 12-0 record and were ranked in the top 10 of Class AAAA for much of the season, finishing 23-5. His teams won the Wright County Conference East championship in both of his seasons.

The Trojans are looking at a rebuilding season after graduating all five starters off the team, and now they will be looking for a new coach to take over the rebuilding process. Skogerboe said he is starting a search to fill both the boys basketball and assistant activities director positions - not necessarily with the same person. The school is also advertising for a phy ed and health teacher at the high school.

Skogerboe is also looking to hire an interim head coach for the girls basketball team after longtime head Coach Ron Gunderson requested a one-year leave of absence.