Storch wins State Championship

WEM senior Will Storch capped off a phenomenal wrestling season by winning the Class A 220 Pound State Championship Saturday, March 3. Storch, the No. 3 seed in the weight class, defeated No. 1 seed Jason Kasella of Royalton/Updala, 7-2, in the championship. Storch did not allow a takedown the entire tourney, defeating his four opponents by fall in 1:55, by 8-2 decision, by 9-2 decision, and by the 7-2 decision in the title bout. Storch finished his senior season with a 42-1 record. For more on Stroch and the State Wrestling Tourney, check out the March 8 edition of the LIFE/Enterprise.