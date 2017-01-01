Spouls’ no-hitter leads O’s past Montgomery

New Prague’s Nathan Sprouls struck out 14 batters in throwing a no-hitter against the Montgomery Mallards to highlight the week’s action in the Dakota- Rice-Scott Baseball League.

There were other pitching highlights, including a 1-0 win for Lonsdale over St. Patrick in which Joseph Sabal of the Aces and Josh Simon of the Irish went headto- head for nine innings. At the plate, Elko’s Mitch Frerderick had four RBIs in a win over Lonsdale, Prior Lake’s Austin Schultz had two home runs and five RBIs in a win over Webster, and Faribault’s Matt Lane helped his own cause with impressive hitting and pitching in a win over Prior Lake.

Faribault leads the league with a 12-1 record, with New Market, New Prague and St. Patrick within striking distance. This week’s results:

June 19 Express 12, Aces 5 Elko trailed 4-0 going into the sixth inning, but a pair of five-run innings helped the Express to a 12-5 win over Lonsdale. Mitch Frederick went 2-for-2 with a home run, three runs scored and four RBIs to lead the Express. Ryan Van Dusen, Dylan Thomas and Drew Stewart each had two hits as well. Grant Gunderson pitched five innings of relief for the win, striking out eight batters. For Lonsdale, Ryan Thompson went 3-for-3. He also started on the mound and took the loss.

June 20 Orioles 8, Saints 4 New Prague defeated St. Benedict 8-4 in a game played at Veseli. New Prague scored four runs in the first inning and never trailed, though the Saints cut the lead to one by putting up three in the bottom of the first. Taylor Lambrecht had two hits and Austin Bachman homered for the Orioles. Bridger Hahn started for New Prague, but left after two-thirds of an inning. Bryce Novak went six innings of relief to get the win, with Zach Sirek pitching two innings of scoreless relief. Andrew Huss and Wade Olsen each had two hits for the Saints, with Huss having a homer and driving in all four of St. Benedict’s runs. Paul Hentges took the loss.

Mudcats 13, Sox 3 Prior Lake defeated Webster 13-3 in a game played at Elko. Austin Schultz had three hits, including two home runs and five RBIs to pace the Mudcats. Jake Schmitz had a seven-inning complete game. For Webster, Brett Hoffman had two hits. Jack Meyer started and took the loss.

June 21 Mudcats 6, Muskies 5 New Market appeared to be on its way to another DRS win, leading 5-0 going into the seventh inning when the bottom dropped out on the Muskies. The Mudcats scored six runs in the seventh and held off the visiting Muskies for a 6-5 win. Ben Morrison and Jake Lehrer both had two hits for Prior Lake. Justin Hackett got the win, pitching three innings of scoreless relief. Nate Rost started and took the loss for New Market. The Muskies’ Scott Lyden, Nate Rost, Nick Rost and Tyler Bergstrom each had two hits.

Orioles 7, Mallards 0 New Prague’s Nathan Sprouls threw a no-hitter in defeating Montgomery 7-0. He struck out 14 batters and walked just four in the contest. Justin Novak and James Fuerniss each had two hits and Zach Dubanoski had three RBIs. Ted Christian took the loss for Montgomery.

Lakers 11, Coyotes 1 A seven-run fourth inning helped propel Faribault to an 11-1 win over Shakopee. Tanner Graff and Chris Isensee both had two hits for the Coyotes.

June 23 Aces 1, Irish 0 Lonsdale scored a single run in the sixth and that was all they would need as Joseph Sabal won a pitcher’s duel against St. Patricks’ Josh Simon. The Irish managed just two hits off of Sabal. Lonsdale scored its run when Peter Grassi reached on an error, advanced on a base hit by Thomas Hoppert and scored on a hit by Zach Sexe.

Coyotes 6, Sox 2 Shakopee scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth to break a 2-2 tie. Webster totaled 14 hits in the game, but left 16 runners on base. Brent Cheney had three hits while Brooks Prochaska, JJ Stenzel and Hunter Solheid each had two. Ryan Rentz went 5-for-5 for Shakopee and Andy Lazzari and Tanner Graff had two hits each. Matt Griebel got the win in relief, while Jack Meyer took the loss for the Sox.

June 24 Lakers 4, Saints 2 Egan Bonde allowed just five hits as Faribault defeated St. Benedict 4-2. St. Benedict’s only runs came off a two-run homer by Mitchell Martin, who was the losing pitcher. Jack Helgeson earned a save for Faribault.

June 25 Lakers 4, Mudcats 3 Faribault scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to claim a 4-3 win over Prior Lake in Faribault. Kyle Schmidt had two hits and Jake Lehrer two RBIs for Prior Lake. Topher Rose took the loss. Faribault’s Matt Lane went 2-for-4 with a double and struck out 12 batters as he led the Lakers both on the mound and at the plate.

Sox 6, Warriors 3 Webster scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie. Webster was only able to muster five hits, but capitalized on some Veseli miscues and were able to score six runs, giving the Sox a 6-3 win for their second victory of the season. Jeremy Wieland pitched a complete game, striking out seven. Adam Neuger reached base three times, scoring once. Nick Hanson scored two runs. Ben Doerr and Brett Kriha had two hits each for Veseli, with Doerr hitting a solo home run. Doerr was also the losing pitcher allowing six runs, but only two earned, while striking out eight in 5-2/3 innings.

Mallards 3, Saints 0 Montgomery scored single runs in the fifth, seventh and ninth innings to take a 3-0 win over St. Benedict Sunday. Johnny Krocak got the shutout win, allowing five hits. Andrew Huss took the loss.

Muskies 10, Aces 2 New Market registered a 10-2 win over Lonsdale thanks to a solid start from Sean Flaherty and an allaround good day for the offense. It was Flaherty's first win as a Muskie. Andy Henkemeyer had four hits, two of which were doubles, while Kyle Henkemeyer had three hits. Nate Rost's tworun home run in the fifth put the Fish up 4-0, Lonsdale would score their only runs in the following frame. After an error and two walks, Aces left fielder Tyler Milford hit a line drive into center which scored two. Derek Bergstrom came in for New Market and proceeded to shut the Aces down the rest of the way.

Irish 6, Coyotes 0 St. Patrick handed Shakopee a 6-0 loss at Bonin Field Sunday. Bill Dunker scattered nine hits and struck out three for the complete game win. Brok Schwarzkopf had three hits and Kyle Rhodus, Jordan Goracke, Matt Ambroz, Derek Hahn and Derrick Isaacson each had two hits for St. Patrick. Ryan Rentz, Alec Pauly, Chris Isensee and Henry Henk all had two hits for Shakopee. Jesse Nystrom took the loss.

Express 9, Orioles 6 In New Prague’s final home game at Memorial Park before field reconstruction, Elko defeated the Orioles 9-6 Sunday. New Prague had four hits from Zach Dubanoski and three from James Fuerniss, including a home run. Unfortunately for the Orioles, the rest of the lineup managed just two hits. Joel Zimmerman started and took the loss, with Zack Sirek and Aaron Kes pitching in relief. Joey Tschida took the win for the Express, with Dylan Thomas earning a save.