Raven Stream jumps high for fundraiser

Published by admin on Fri, 03/30/2018 - 2:28pm

The students at Raven Stream Elementary School in New Prague recently had an amazing two weeks of raising money for the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, it was the highest amount the school has ever raised. Through the school’s participation in the Jump Rope For Heart (JRFH) program, the students raised $13,768. This is the seventh consecutive year Raven Stream has participated in JRFH.

The money raised goes to the AHA, which helps fight heart disease and childhood obesity. One of the program’s main...

To see more on this story pick up the March 29, 2018 print edition of The New Prague Times. 

