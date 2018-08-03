- News
- Sports
- Obituaries
- Community
- Celebrations
- Opinions
- Public Notices
- Ads
- Submit News
Novak, Rutt have good showings at state
Two New Prague Trojan wrestlers had good showings at the State class AAA Wrestling meet, which was held Friday and Saturday, March 2 and 3, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Freshman Nick Novak finished in sixth place at 103 pounds, going 3-3.
"This is his first season as a varsity wrestler and he broke on the scene in a big way," said Coach Dan Wagner. "He ended the season with a record of 44-6. I’m looking forward to what he will be able to do the next three seasons for the Trojans."
In the opening round, Novak pinned Tanner Holt of East Ridge in 1 minute, 40 seconds. He lost his quarterfinal match to Blake West of Owatonna 5-4, then won a pair of matches to guarantee he would place in the top six. He earned a 9-2 decision over Emily Shilson of Centennial and pinned Brendan Howes of Anoka in 4:55.
In the consolation semifinals he lost a 2-0 decision to Ryan Henningson of Winona then lost a 12-7 decision in the fifth place match against Owatonna’s West.
Brennan Rutt, a junior wrestling at 195 pounds, finished...
To see more on this story pick up the March 8, 2018 print edition of The New Prague Times.