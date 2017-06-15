New Market back in 1st in DRS

Faribault, the last undefeated team in the Dakota-Rice- Scott League, was taken down in a big way last week as Elko’s Mike Melich threw a one-hitter to defeat the Lakers 14-0 last week. TJ Evanson had two home runs and five RBIs in the game.

Other highlights include a three-hit, three RBI performance by Shakopee’s Zak Hoffman in beating New Prague, New Market staging two come-from-behind wins over St. Benedict and Veseli, and St. Benedict blasting four home runs in the first inning, including two by Zach Bakko, in a 15-1 win over Lonsdale.

With Faribault’s loss, New Market moves back into first place with a 9-1 record.

This week’s results:

Tuesday, June 6 Lakers 8, Bulldogs 3 Faribault defeated Union Hill 8-3 in Faribault. Jack Helgeson was the winning pitcher for the Lakers, while Conrad Masberg took the loss for Union Hill. For the Bulldogs Eric Bisek and Jesse Bastyr had two hits each and Dusty Steinhoff drove in two runs.

Wednesday, June 7 Mudcats 16, Sox 6 Prior Lake defeated Webster 16-6. No details were available. Coyotes 8, Orioles 7 For Shakopee, Zak Hoffman had three hits and three RBIs, and Ryan Rentz added a pair of hits. Hoffman got the win in relief, allowing one hit in two innings of work. Andy Lazzari started and Alec Pauly also pitched in relief. The Orioles’Austin Bachman and Zach Dubanoski each had three hits.

Muskies 5, Saints 4 New Market scored two in the seventh and two more in the eighth for a 5-4 home win over St. Benedict. Kyle Henkemeyer had two hits and Kyle Bergstrom had a home run for the Muskies. Derek Bergstrom pitched three innings of relief for the win. For St. Benedict, Zach Bakko and Wade Olsen each had two hits, with Bakko getting two doubles and two RBIs.

Thursday, June 8 Orioles 3, Irish 1 New Prague topped St. Patrick in a classic pitcher's duel. Joel Zimmerman threw a complete game allowing just one run for the Orioles, while Josh Simon threw eight innings for the Irish, striking out seven. In the third inning New Prague took the lead when Eric Wagner scored from third on a throw into center field and then Austin Bachman drove in Taylor Lambrecht who had singled earlier in the inning. The Orioles tacked on one more in the fourth inning with three hits in a row by Zack Dubanoski, Dan Novak and Wagner followed by a Lambrecht sacrifice fly. Seth Ambroz had two hits for the Irish and Novak had two hits for New Prague.

Bulldogs 6, Aces 1 Derek Masberg pitched a two-hitter, striking out nine and allowing just one run in a 6-1 win for Union Hill over Lonsdale. Ted Nytes homered for the Bulldogs and went 2- for-2. Adam Gill had three hits, including two doubles. Jake McGeorge and Justin Johnson had Lonsdale’s only hits.

Friday, June 9 Muskies 6, Warriors 5 New Market came back from a 5-3 deficit to claim a win over Veseli, 6-5 in Veseli. Nick Rost got the win for New Market, with Nate Rost picking up the save. Andy Henkemeyer and Nate Rost both had two hits and two RBIs, with Henkemeyer getting a home run. Veseli’s Curt Brezina pitched into the seventh inning and took the loss. He also went 4-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs.

Express 14, Mallards 4 Elko defeated Montgomery 14-4 in Elko. Sunday, June 11 Express 14, Lakers 0 Elko defeated Faribault 14- 0. Mike Melich was the winning pitcher for Elko, allowing just one hit. Express third baseman TJ Evanson went 4- for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs in the win.

Muskies 6, Mudcats 2 Scott Lyden, Andy Henkemeyer and Kyle Bergstrom each had two hits to lead New Market to a 6-2 win over Prior Lake. Henkemeyer had a home run and two RBIs, while Lyden had two doubles.

Irish 7, Mallards 1 Zach Seurer pitched a complete game, scattering four hits, while striking out 11 en route to a 7-1 win over Montgomery. Seurer allowed the one run in the ninth inning when he hit Mike Flicek with two outs and the John Krocak doubled, scoring Flicek. The Irish struck first in the third inning when Kyle Rhodus walked, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. The first pitch to Matt Ambroz, who was 3-for-4, was a double off the left field fence, scoring Rhodus. Two runs followed in the fifth and four in the seventh to seal the deal for St. Patrick. Jack Friedges was 2-for-4 and had an RBI.

Saints 16, Aces 1 The St. Benedict Saints defeated the Lonsdale Aces 16- 1 in seven innings in St. Benedict. The Saints hit four home runs in the first inning on their way to an 11-run frame. Zach Bakko homered twice in the inning. Andrew Huss launched his fourth homer of the season, and Mitchell Martin hit a leadoff blast. Jeremy Heitkamp worked six innings on the mound for the win.