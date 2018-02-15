New bowling record set at Hoot Lanes

History was made at Hoot Lanes in Waterville Feb. 8. The Hoot Lanes 2 bowling team broke the lane's record for high team actual series. Jason Van Houdt, Don Simes, Willie Lindquist, Jacob Hill, and Tim Steinhaus teamed to roll a 3,258 series, which was 39 pins better than the previous record of 3,219 which was rolled in 2007 by the Corner Bar team of Jesse Appel, Nick Van Houdt, Sam Waugh, Don Simes, and Jay Schneider. Van Houdt rolled a three-game series of 688. Simes rolled a 669, Hill a 667, Stienhaus a 626, and Lindquist a 608 series. For more on the record, check out the Feb. 15 edition of the LIFE/Enterprise.