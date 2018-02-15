Lady Bucs even record at 12-12

It was a very good week for the WEM girls basketball team last week. The Lady Bucs defeated Le Sueur-Henderson 73-55 Friday, Feb. 9 and Fairmont 62-48 Saturday, Feb. 10. The two wins improved WEM's overall record to 12-12 with games Friday at Medford and Tuesday, Feb. 20 against St. Peter in Waterville. Those are the final two games of the regular season. For more on the two wins and the current Section and Gopher Conference standings, check out the Feb. 15 edition of the LIFE/Enterprise.