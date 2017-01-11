Lady Bucs advance to Sub-Section Championship

The WEM volleyball team advanced to the South Sub-Section Championship Tuesday, Oct. 31 with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-6 win over Madelia in a match played at St. Peter. The Lady Bucs will face St. Clair in the South Sub-Section Championship match, which will be held Thursday, Nov. 2 at Mankato East High School, starting at 6 p.m. St. Clair defeated NRHEG Tuesday in straight sets. The winner of the WEM vs. St. Clair match will play either Mayer Lutheran or BOLD for the Section 2A Championship Saturday, Nov. 4 at Gustavus at 6 p.m.