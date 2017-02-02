Holgate scores 29 in win over Wildcats

Junior McKenzie Holgate came off the bench to score 29 points and lead the New Prague Trojan girls basketball team to an 80-64 win over Waconia Friday, Jan. 27, in the Trojan gym.

Holgate scored 20 of her 29 points in the second half and was one of four Trojan players in double figures. Taylor Hustad had 18 Emily Russo 15 and Keegan Mulvihill 11. Other Trojans scoring were Emily Schmitz and Sally Traxler with 4 each and Randi Allar with 2.

Holgate’s linescore included three three-pointers and 12-of-13 shooting from the free throw line. She also had three rebounds, an assist and two steals as the Trojan defense came up wiht a number of stops and forced 20 Wildcat turnovers.

The Trojans had a big advantage on the boards, outrebounding Waconia 47- 41. Hustad had...

