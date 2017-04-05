Golf team showing improvement, consistency

The New Prague Trojan boys golf team has been dodging raindrops the past week and managed to get two meets in, Tuesday, April 25, at Crow River GC in Hutchinson and the New Prague Invitational Friday, April 28, at Creeks- Bend GC. AMonday, May 1, meet at Baker National was postponed due to rain. The Wright County Conference East event was scheduled to be made up Wednesday, May 3.

The Trojans compete Thursday, May 4, at the Northfield Invitational at Northfield GC, and on Monday, May 8, will be at Stonebrooke GC for the Shakopee Invitational. The Trojans compete in a WCC East meet at Ridges at Sand Creek, hosted by Holy Family Catholic, on Thursday, May 11.

at Crow River GC

New Prague placed third of six teams at a 9-hole WCC East meet at Crow River GC in Hutchinson Tuesday, April 25.

Waconia won the meet with a 152, with Hutchinson second at 157 and New Prague third at 161. Holy Family Catholic and Orono tied for fourth at 163 and Delano had 180.

Jake Caspers of Hutchinson was medallist with a 33. New Prague had three golfers tied for 10th at 40, with Michael Geiger, Patrick Kuehl and Andy Dalsin. Joey Hunt had a 41, while Murphy Warner had a 43 and Noah Weichert 45.

at CreeksBend GC

New Prague’s Murphy Warner birdied the final hole to claim....

