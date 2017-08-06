Geiger misses state by 1 stroke

New Prague High School senior Michael Geiger missed a spot in the State Class AAA Golf Tournament by one stroke, finishing with a two-day total of 150 at the Section 2AAA golf meet at Ridges at Sand Creek GC in Jordan.

Geiger shot a 78 on the first day of the meet, on Wednesday, May 31, and teammate Noah Weichert shot a 79 as both qualified for the second day of competition. The Trojans as a team finished tied for ninth among 12 teams and did not advance to the second day.

Geiger had been a state qualifier in 2015, as a sophomore. Other Trojan scores in the first round were Joey Hunt and Henry Geiger (84), Murphy Warner (86) and Patrick Kuehl (97). The top four teams advanced to the second round. They were Minnetonka (296), Chaska (305), Waconia (308) and Chanhassen (314). Other schools were Hutchinson (314), Orono (320) Eden Prairie and Prior Lake (323), Mankato West, New Prague and Shakopee (325) and Mankato East (337). Individual medallist for Day 1 was Gunnar Broin of Minnetonka with a 71.

The top four teams and the top 12 individuals by score not on those teams qualified for Day 2 of the meet. Geiger shot a...

