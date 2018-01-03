Floor hockey team ends regular season with win

The New Prague Trojan adapted floor hockey team concluded its regular season with a 7-2 win over Dakota United Monday, Feb. 26.

The win gives the Trojans an 11-1-1 record. They finished second in the South Division behind undefeated South Washington County. New Prague will host a home playoff game on Wednesday, March 7, at the Central Education Campus gym at 4:30 p.m. against an opponent to be determined. The winner of that game will advance to the State Tournament March 16 and 17 at Bloomington Jefferson High School.

Trojans 7, Hawks 2 “It was nice to close out the regular season with a win on our Senior Night,” Trojan Coach Shellie Kriha said. “These seniors have done so much for us throughout their careers here and it was nice to send them into the playoffs on a high note.”

The Trojans led 1-0 after the first period on a goal by Seth Dorner. Other scoring came from Dylan Raaen (one goal), Garrett Gagner (three goals, one assist), Chase Smith (one goal), Jake Schurman (one goal) and Alexis Parks (two assists). Goaltender Breanna Stark stopped 16 of 18 shots.

“These kids work so hard all year and it has been great to see how our team has improved since the start,” said Kriha. “We are looking forward to the playoffs and hoping to get a chance to play at the state tournament.”

Also last week, New Prague defeated Owatonna 9- 8 in a league game. No details were available for that contest.