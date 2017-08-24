Fall sports start competition this week

Four New Prague High School sports teams begin their 2017 season with contests on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The New Prague High School swim and dive team will host Mankato East at 6 p.m. Thursday. This will be the team’s first meet in their new home, the New Prague Aquatic Center. Coach Tracey Torgerson, in her second season, has about 50 athletes on this year’s squad and hopes to continue the progress the team made last season.

The Trojan volleyball team opens with two home games this week. Thursday, Aug. 24, they host Mayer Lutheran and on Friday, Aug. 25, Faribault plays in the Trojan gym. Coach Angela Andersen’s team is coming off an 11-18 season, but has a good mix of experience and younger talent that hope to improve the team’s standing in a tough Wright County Conference and an even tougher Section 2AAA this season.

Coach Matt Anderson begins his first year as head coach of the Trojan girls soccer program with a home match against Bloomington Jefferson at 7 p.m Thursday, then hosts Lakeville South on Friday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m. Last year’s team had four wins on the season, and will look to replace 12 seniors from last year’s squad. Key returnees include Izzy Blanchard, Melia Morris and Aidan McLoone.

The Trojan boys soccer team also plays its first game on Thursday. They will be on the road at....

