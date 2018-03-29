ENM Council moves forward with roundabout

The Elko New Market City Council discussed the concept design for a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Scott County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 2 and 91 (respectively Main Street and Natchez Avenue) at its Thursday, March 22, meeting. The consensus of the council was to endorse the current design.

Aaron Warford of the city’s engineering firm Bolton & Menk Inc. explained the reason for the roundabout is due to future traffic increase and the speed of vehicles in that area. One projection for 2040 has traffic at 4,000 vehicles per day on CSAH 91.

Elko New Market is working with Scott County on the roundabout. Currently a conceptual and preliminary design is being worked on. The final design is expected to be done by 2019 with construction to be done on the roundabout in 2020. Scott County applied on behalf of the city and received a Highway Safety Improvement Project (HSIP) Grant for the installation of the roundabout. The $2 million grant is a 90-10 grant, with the federal government paying...

