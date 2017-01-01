DRS playoffs underway

With the regular season completed, the schedule for the Dakota-Rice-Scott playoffs have been announced.

The top four teams in the league standings - in order, Faribault, New Market, New Prague and Union Hill, received first round byes. Each will host a first round Region 3C game on Sunday, July 30. With New Prague’s home field under construction, they will play their playoff opener at St. Patrick.

The fifth through 12th place teams will each play a best-of-three series to determine the other four teams in the Region 3C playoffs. Games 1 and 2 will be played Tuesday and Thursday, July 25 and 27. Game 3, if needed, would be Friday or Saturday, July 28 or 29.

All games are subject to change due to weather, and one game has already been rained out. Webster’s game with St. Patrick was moved to Wednesday, July 26. Game 2 will now be played Friday, July 28.

The other three first round games were played on Tuesday. Winners were Lonsdale, Veseli and Shakopee.

Webster (12th seed) vs. St. Patrick (5th)

Game 1 - Tuesday, July 25, at Elko (Webster home game) postponed, rain

Game 1 - Wednesday, July 26, at Elko (Webster home game), 7:30 p.m.

Game 2 - Friday, July 28, site TBD (St. Patrick home) 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 - Saturday, July 29, at St. Patrick, 2 p.m.

Lonsdale (11) vs. Montgomery (6)

Game 1 - Tuesday, July 25, Montgomery 11, Lonsdale 1

Game 2 - Thursday, July 27, at Lonsdale, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 - Friday, July 28, at Montgomery, 7:30 p.m.

Veseli (10) vs. Prior Lake (7)

Game 1 - Tuesday, July 25, Veseli 8, Prior Lake 6

Game 2 - Thursday, July 27, at Veseli, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 - Friday, July 28, at Prior Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Shakopee (9) vs. St. Benedict (8)

Game 1 - Tuesday, July 25 - Shakopee 9, St. Benedict 8 (11 innings)

Game 2 - Thursday, July 27, at Jordan, (St. Benedict home game) 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 - Friday, July 28, at Jordan, (St. Benedict home game) 7:30 p.m.