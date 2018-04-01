Cold doesn’t freeze up Polars dominance of Sno-Bowl

In what was one of the coldest games of the series, the Polars gained a hard fought 6-0 victory over the Ptarmigans in the 58th Annual Sno-Bowl held on Saturday, Dec. 30, in Memorial Park. Temperatures at game time were around 10 below zero Fahrenheit, but both teams, made up of New Prague High School alumni, played extremely well showing little effect from the cold. The Polars now lead the Ptarmigans in the series of games 32-16 with 10 ties.

On a day that looked like it would be difficult to throw the ball due to the cold, the Polars opened with a 30 yard pass when Ryan Haugen connected with Austin Weinandt. It looked like the Polars would score early but pressure was applied when Haugen was sacked on back to back plays by Nick Schoenecker and Nate Jones. After an incomplete pass the Polars were forced to punt. The Ptarmigans took over and on their first offensive play the ball was fumbled by Connolly Turek. The fumble set up a 10 yard touchdown run from Haugen.

The rest of the game was mostly...

