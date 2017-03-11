Bucs win Sub-Section Championship

The WEM volleyball team advanced to its third straight Section 2A Championship match after winning the South Sub-Section title Thursday, Nov. 2 at Mankato East High School. The Bucs, rated No. 8 in the final Class A State Poll, defeated St. Clair 22-25, 26-24, 25-21, and 25-18. WEM will face Class A No. 1 Ranked and defending Class A State Champion Mayer Lutheran Saturday, Nov. 4 at Gustavus at 6 p.m. in the Section 2A Championship. Mayer Lutheran won the North Sub-Section title, defeating BOLD 25-12, 25-11, 25-21. The Crusaders swept the Bucs last year for the Section 2A Championship.